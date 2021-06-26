Kempen Capital Management N.V. Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Public Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.75. 718,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,000. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

