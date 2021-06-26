Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 696,596 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 696,596 shares during the quarter. Kronos Worldwide comprises 1.8% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $38,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

KRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 408,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.35. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

