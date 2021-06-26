Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $24.03 Million Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $24,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 207,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

