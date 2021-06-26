KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,358 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $67,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 465,680 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $73,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 169,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $52,718,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.