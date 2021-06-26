KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on KZMYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

