Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.46 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.