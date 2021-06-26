JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

