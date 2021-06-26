JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

