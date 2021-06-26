JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.