JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

CSOD stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.18. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,890 shares of company stock worth $1,700,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

