JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,464 shares of company stock worth $4,348,698 in the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.