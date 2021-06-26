JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07.
In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,464 shares of company stock worth $4,348,698 in the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
