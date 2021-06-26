JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.63 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 223,032 shares of company stock valued at $41,099,506. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.