JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.40 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,397 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of TEGNA worth $18,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE TGNA opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

