JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 94,163 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after acquiring an additional 417,357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after buying an additional 156,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

