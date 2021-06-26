JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,648,342 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.44% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after buying an additional 3,575,268 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 54,163 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

