Joseph Charles Lambert Sells 31,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,809,594.88.

NOA opened at C$20.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.94 million and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.63. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$21.30.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.