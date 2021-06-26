John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 350

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LON WG opened at GBX 217.20 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

In related news, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). Also, insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59). Insiders acquired 6,634 shares of company stock worth $1,680,364 over the last ninety days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

