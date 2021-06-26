John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Shares of JW/A stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
