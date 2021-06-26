JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 191.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.51. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

