Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 200,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vonage stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth $138,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

