Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telstra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Telstra alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.