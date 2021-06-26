Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Medifast, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $276.41 on Thursday. Medifast has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

