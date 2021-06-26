Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vaxart by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

