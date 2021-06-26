Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.25 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.59 ($13.64).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

