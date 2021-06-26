JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading 2.8% Higher

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.16. 530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

