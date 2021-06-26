Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Raised by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,695,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $181.08. 523,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,440. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

