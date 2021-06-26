Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SPFR opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Get Jaws Spitfire Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.