Jason Mironov Sells 689,600 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1,345.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

