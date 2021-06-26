Jarvis+ Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $565,271.34 and approximately $329,145.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00054062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00594111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.