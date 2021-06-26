Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 7,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 297,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

