Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,595 shares during the period. Jabil comprises about 2.8% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.80% of Jabil worth $61,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.