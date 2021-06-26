iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 89.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543,203 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $22,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

