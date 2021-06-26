iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $68,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

