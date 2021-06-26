iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.28. 27,619,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,914,626. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.