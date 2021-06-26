iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.42.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.