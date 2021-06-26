iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 248.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,746,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,577,000 after buying an additional 1,029,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,856,000 after buying an additional 512,524 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,630,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 705,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 398,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.93 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $87.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

