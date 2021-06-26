Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $47.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.