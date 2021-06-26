Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,064 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 550% compared to the typical volume of 1,856 call options.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,290 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $57,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $49,207,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after buying an additional 703,437 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

