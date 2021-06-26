Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,515 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 1,323 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $7.15 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,251,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

