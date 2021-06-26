Investors Buy Large Volume of Kaleido Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,509% compared to the typical volume of 116 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

KLDO stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.31.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLDO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

