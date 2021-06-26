Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.40% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 63,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

VGM opened at $13.95 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

