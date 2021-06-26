IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to post sales of $28.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the highest is $28.76 million. IntriCon reported sales of $23.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $121.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million.

IIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 20.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

IIN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.93. 1,263,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,797. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $189.84 million, a PE ratio of -523.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

