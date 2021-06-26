Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $199.25 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $29.29 or 0.00094721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.95 billion and approximately $199.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00167243 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,887.99 or 0.99887355 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,616,967 coins and its circulating supply is 134,866,041 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

