Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its focus on innovation and product launches. Additionally, Inter Parfums has been focused on augmenting growth and exploring potential license deals with different brands. We note that new product launches like Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo and the Kate Spade Signature scent delivered high-margin sales in the first quarter of 2021. During the quarter, top and bottom lines surged year over year and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management’s 2021 view suggests year-over-year earnings and sales growth. However, the company saw weakness in Western Europe, which continues to grapple with pandemic-led closures and limitations related to the third wave. Also, the travel retail duty-free business remains troubled due to the pandemic.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.40.

IPAR opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.94. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

