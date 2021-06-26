Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.64.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.39. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,504,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.