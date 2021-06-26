Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $88.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,504,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

