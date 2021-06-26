Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $144,680.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $144,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $133,920.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

