Insider Selling: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Sells 885 Shares of Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Fabian Gomez sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $19,107.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $631,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fabian Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Fabian Gomez sold 800 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Fabian Gomez sold 1,412 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $24,371.12.

NYSE WHG opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.38 million, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

