Insider Selling: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) CEO Sells 14,949 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $83,362,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,452 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of UGI by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

