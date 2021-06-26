Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $17,780,895.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00.

Shares of TWLO opened at $383.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.56 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.